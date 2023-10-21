Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
The lowest
Ola Electric S1 X on road price in Shillong starts from Rs. 84,670.
The on road price for Ola Electric S1 X top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Shillong.
The lowest price model is Ola Electric S1 X 2kWh and the most priced model is Ola Electric S1 X Plus.
Visit your nearest
Ola Electric S1 X dealers and showrooms in Shillong for best offers.
Ola Electric S1 X on road price breakup in Shillong includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ola Electric S1 X is mainly compared to Hop Electric LEO which starts at Rs. 72,818 in Shillong, Hero Electric Photon which starts at Rs. 72,990 in Shillong and Benling India Benling Aura starting at Rs. 73,000 in Shillong.
Variants On-Road Price Ola Electric S1 X 2kWh ₹ 84,670 Ola Electric S1 X 3kWh ₹ 94,850 Ola Electric S1 X Plus ₹ 1.05 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price