Ola Electric S1 Pro on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 1.49 Lakhs.
The on road price for Ola Electric S1 Pro top variant goes up to Rs. 1.56 Lakhs in Coimbatore.
The lowest price model is Ola Electric S1 Pro Gen 1 and the most priced model is Ola Electric S1 Pro Gen 2.
Visit your nearest
Ola Electric S1 Pro dealers and showrooms in Coimbatore for best offers.
Ola Electric S1 Pro on road price breakup in Coimbatore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ola Electric S1 Pro is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Air which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Coimbatore, PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Coimbatore and Kabira Mobility KM 3000 starting at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs in Coimbatore.
Variants On-Road Price Ola Electric S1 Pro Gen 1 ₹ 1.49 Lakhs Ola Electric S1 Pro Gen 2 ₹ 1.56 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price