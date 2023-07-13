HT Auto
Komaki M-5

99,000* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Komaki M-5 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Komaki M-5 Specs

The price of M-5 starts at Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Komaki M-5 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Komaki M-5 Specifications and Features

STD
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
100-120 km/charge
Starting
Push Button Start
Max Speed
90 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Console
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Komaki News

Komaki is expanding presence in overseas markets including Nepal and Bangladesh with plans to enter Sri Lanka and Bhutan
Electric two-wheeler maker Komaki enters Nepal & Bangladesh markets
13 Jul 2023
The Komaki SE electric scooters now also come equipped with dual disc brake and new LED DRL design for a trendier look.
Upgraded Komaki SE electric scooters come with more range; priced from 96,968
21 Jun 2023
The 2023 Komaki TN 95 e-scooter now comes with fire-resistant batteries, anti-skid technology and new accessories as standard
Updated Komaki TN 95 launched with new features, priced from 1.31 lakh
27 May 2023
The 2023 Komaki Ranger electric cruiser now promises a range between 200-250 km on a single charge
Upgraded Komaki Ranger electric cruiser launched with more range & features, priced at 1.85 lakh
26 Apr 2023
Komaki LY Pro electric scooter
Komaki LY Pro electric scooter, powered by dual battery, launched at 1,37,500
13 Mar 2023
Komaki M-5 Variants & Price List

Komaki M-5 price starts at ₹ 99,000 and goes upto ₹ 99,000 (Ex-showroom). Komaki M-5 comes in 1 variants. Komaki M-5 top variant price is ₹ 99,000.

STD
99,000* *Last Recorded Price
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

