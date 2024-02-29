Honda XBlade on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.27 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda XBlade top variant goes up to Rs. 1.32 Lakhs in New Delhi. The lowest price Honda XBlade on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.27 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda XBlade top variant goes up to Rs. 1.32 Lakhs in New Delhi. The lowest price model is Honda XBlade Disc and the most priced model is Honda XBlade Double Disc. Visit your nearest Honda XBlade dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Honda XBlade on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda XBlade is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in New Delhi, Hero Xtreme 125R which starts at Rs. 95,000 in New Delhi and Okinawa Oki100 starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Honda XBlade Disc ₹ 1.27 Lakhs Honda XBlade Double Disc ₹ 1.32 Lakhs