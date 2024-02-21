Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda SP 125 on road price in North Lakhimpur starts from Rs. 90,280.
The on road price for Honda SP 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 94,660 in North Lakhimpur.
The lowest price model is Honda SP 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda SP 125 Disc.
Honda SP 125 on road price breakup in North Lakhimpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda SP 125 is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in North Lakhimpur, Honda Shine which starts at Rs. 79,800 in North Lakhimpur and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in North Lakhimpur.
Variants On-Road Price Honda SP 125 Drum ₹ 90,280 Honda SP 125 Disc ₹ 94,660
