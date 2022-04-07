HT Auto
Suzuki Burgman Street vs TVS iQube Electric

Burgman Street
Suzuki Burgman Street
BS6
₹79,581*
*Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric
TVS iQube Electric
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm-
Stroke
57.4 mm-
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm140 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,9901,00,777
Ex-Showroom Price
84,3001,00,777
RTO
10,0400
Insurance
5,4500
Accessories Charges
2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1492,166

