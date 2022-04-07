|Max Power
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|57.4 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|140 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Hub Motor
|Displacement
|124 cc
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|52.5 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Yes
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹99,990
|₹1,00,777
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹84,300
|₹1,00,777
|RTO
|₹10,040
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,450
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹200
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,149
|₹2,166