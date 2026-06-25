In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Iqube
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 88,376
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|74-212 km/charge
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours