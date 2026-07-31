In 2026 Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at Rs. 68,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours. Intercity Aeolus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Intercity Aeolus vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intercity aeolus
|Raider
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 68,990
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-