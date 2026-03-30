In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|49.01 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
|17.55 PS PS