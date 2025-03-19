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HomeCompare BikesDestini 125 vs Splendor Plus

Hero Destini 125 vs Hero Splendor Plus

In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Splendor Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Destini 125 Splendor plus
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 80,450₹ 77,557
Mileage59 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc97.2 cc
Power9.12 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
STD
₹77,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Destini 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L9.8 L
Length
1862 mm2000 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1302 mm1236 mm
Height
1125 mm1052 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
115 kg112 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm785 mm
Width
697 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
85 kmph87 kmph
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc97.2 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear Suspension
Single Coil Spring Hydraulic TypeSwingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,14389,957
Ex-Showroom Price
80,45077,557
RTO
6,4366,204
Insurance
6,2576,196
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0021,933
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

Splendor Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Splendor Plus vs Shine
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Splendor Plus vs HF Deluxe
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
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Splendor Plus vs Raider

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Latest Car & Bike News

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