Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

4 out of 5
16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Key Specs
Engine2393.0 to 2694.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Innova Crysta [2020-2023] specs and features
Available Colours

About Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

Latest Update

  • Innova Crysta, HyCross, Fortuner waiting period to come down as Toyota increases output
  • Toyota Innova Crysta ZX, VX variants' pricing revealed. Check full list

    • Toyota Innova Crysta
    The Toyota Innova Crysta received a new facelift version in the second half of 2020. The new model has a price increase of Rs. 60,000 on the base trims and Rs. 70,000 on the top trims when compared to the pre-facelift version. Connected features on the Toyota

    • In the updated version, a revamped trapezoidal piano-black grille with Chrome Inserts is partially placed into the headlamps.
    • Also, the updated front bumper design with new fog lamp housing, and diamond-cut alloy wheels lend a modern look, are among the exterior improvements.
    Riding ergonomics:
    • Ingress and egress are simple, and the middle-row seats' one-touch fall allows for reasonably easy access to the last row.
    • The front and centre rows (both bench and captain's chair) are both comfortable, and the third row can also be used.
    • With all seats up, there is adequate luggage capacity, and the option to fold seats to increase cargo room is also available.
    Engine and power:
    • There are two engine options for the Toyota Innova Crysta.
    • A 2.8-liter gasoline engine and a 2.4-liter diesel engine are available.
    • The diesel engine's highest power output is 150 PS, with peak torque outputs of 343 Nm in the manual variant and 360 Nm in the automatic type.
    • The petrol engine, on the other hand, produces 166 horsepower and 245 Newton metres of peak torque.
    • This engine is coupled to a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.
    Safety Features:
    • The Innova Crysta is equipped with seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Hill Start Assist, among other features.
    • The new version includes front clearance sonar (with MID display) to avoid collisions when parking in tight areas.
    ...Read More

    Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Variants & Price

    Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 16.26 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 24.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] comes in 26 variants. Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] top variant price is ₹ 24.33 Lakhs.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    2.7 GX 7 STR
    16.26 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    2.7 GX 8 STR
    16.31 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    2.4 G 7 STR
    16.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.4 G 8 STR
    16.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.7 GX Limited Edtion 7 STR
    17.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    2.7 GX Limited Edtion 8 STR
    17.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    2.4 GX Limited Edition 7 STR
    17.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.7 GX AT 7 STR
    17.62 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    2.7 GX AT 8 STR
    17.67 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    2.4 G Plus 7 STR
    17.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.4 G Plus 8 STR
    18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.4 GX 7 STR
    18.07 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.4 GX 8 STR
    18.12 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.7 GX Limited Edtion AT 7 STR
    18.54 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    2.7 GX Limited Edtion AT 8 STR
    18.59 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    2.4 GX Limited Edition 8 STR
    19.04 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.4 GX AT 7 STR
    19.38 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    2.4 GX AT 8 STR
    19.43 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    2.7 VX 7 STR
    19.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    2.4 GX Limited Edition AT 7 STR
    20.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    2.4 GX Limited Edition AT 8 STR
    20.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    2.4 VX 7 STR
    21.59 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.4 VX 8 STR
    21.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.7 ZX AT 7 STR
    22.48 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    2.4 ZX 7 STR
    23.13 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.4 ZX AT 7 STR
    24.33 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    *Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

    Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Specifications and Features

    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Engine Type
    2GD-FTV
    Max Power
    148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start
    Yes
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
    Engine
    2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Sunroof
    No
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    View all Innova Crysta [2020-2023] specs and features

    Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Expert Review
    4 out of 5

    Toyota Innova has been a power performer on Indian roads for decades and needs absolutely no introduction to absolutely anyone here. And if Innova was the trusty choice on the vast landscapes of the country, the Innova Crysta bridged the divide between fleet and private owners in a way no other pass...

    enger vehicle had or still has. But while Crysta continues to rule the large MPV segment, evolution was inevitable and in the face of a string of newer three-row people movers in the market, Toyota Innova Hycross is all set to descend here as a potential game changer.The Innova Hycross has several claims to fame apart from its ‘Innova’ name tag. It is promising a dominant road presence, intimidating styling that is more on the lines of SUV body type, plenty of space in the cabin and a strong hybrid engine that significantly enhances the mileage of this mile muncher. Does the Innova Hycross then tick all the right boxes ahead of its official price launch?<strong>Here's a first-impression review of the all-new </strong><a target="_blank" href="https://auto.hindustantimes.com/new-cars/toyota"><strong>Toyota</strong></a><strong> Innova Hycross:</strong><h2>How big is the Toyota Innova Hycross:</h2>The Innova Crysta has always been a family vehicle with the dimensions to fit in everyone, and then some more. The Innova Hycross builds on this and enhances the numbers further still. The Innova Hycross measures 4,755 mm in length, is 1,845 mm wide and stands 1,795 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm which ought to translate into more space on the inside.<table><tbody><tr><td>Innova Hycross vs Innova Crysta - dimensions</td><td>Hycross</td><td>Crysta</td></tr><tr><td>&nbsp;</td><td>&nbsp;</td><td>&nbsp;</td></tr><tr><td>Length</td><td>4755mm</td><td>4735mm</td></tr><tr><td>Width</td><td>1845mm</td><td>1830mm</td></tr><tr><td>Height</td><td>1795mm</td><td>1795mm</td></tr><tr><td>Wheelbase</td><td>2850mm</td><td>2750mm</td></tr><tr><td>Ground clearance</td><td>185mm</td><td>178mm</td></tr><tr><td>Cargo space</td><td>300 litres</td><td>300 litres</td></tr></tbody></table>While the Innova Hycross has bigger dimensions than the Innova Crysta, it is more likely to connect with potential buyers through its looks that are significantly differentWhile still an MPV largely, the SUV-ish credentials as far as visual cues are concerned, are undeniable

    Read More

    Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] News

    Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta are two of the carmaker's best-selling models in India.
    Innova Crysta, HyCross, Fortuner waiting period to come down as Toyota increases output
    17 May 2023
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta ZX, VX variants' pricing revealed. Check full list
    2 May 2023
    Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Innova Crysta (L)
    Toyota sells over 15,000 units in April; Fortuner, Innova Crysta power ahead
    1 May 2023
    Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and Citroen eC3 electric hatchback are two of the new upcoming cars expected to be launched in India in February.
    Innova Crysta diesel to Punch CNG: 5 cars likely to launch in India in February
    31 Jan 2023
    Toyota Motor has started to accept bookings for the new Innova Crysta MPV at a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000.
    Toyota opens booking for new Innova Crysta diesel with a new face
    27 Jan 2023
    View all
     

    Toyota Videos

    Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
    6 Dec 2022
    The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
    26 Nov 2022
    Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year.
    Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year
    1 Dec 2021
    The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
    Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
    16 Nov 2022
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
    View all
     

    Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] FAQs

    The Toyota Innova Crysta mileage is currently Not Available.
    2.4 ZX AT 7 STR is the best model among all Toyota Innova Crysta models with full features. The 2.4 ZX AT 7 STR variant of the Toyota Innova Crysta is a good choice.
    Fuel tank capacity of Toyota Innova Crysta is 65 liters.
    The Toyota Innova Crysta starts at Rs. 16,26,000 on ex. showroom in Delhi and has a 2393.0 cc engine. Urban Cruiser's price starts at Rs. 8,50,000 on the road in Delhi, and it has a 1197.0 cc engine. Compare the two models to determine which one is the best fit for you.

