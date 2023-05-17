HT Auto
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

4 out of 5
16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs
Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Specs

Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] comes in ten petrol variant and sixteen diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Innova Crysta [2020-2023] measures 4,735 mm in length, 1,830 mm in width

Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
2.4 ZX AT 7 STR
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
2GD-FTV
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Kerb Weight
1920
Height
1795
Length
4735
Width
1830
Wheelbase
2750
No of Seating Rows
3
Fuel Tank Capacity
55
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Hazel Brown / Black , Camel Tan / Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs
17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs
16 - 24 Lakhs
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] News

Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta are two of the carmaker's best-selling models in India.
Innova Crysta, HyCross, Fortuner waiting period to come down as Toyota increases output
17 May 2023
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta ZX, VX variants' pricing revealed. Check full list
2 May 2023
2 May 2023
Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Innova Crysta (L)
Toyota sells over 15,000 units in April; Fortuner, Innova Crysta power ahead
1 May 2023
1 May 2023
Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and Citroen eC3 electric hatchback are two of the new upcoming cars expected to be launched in India in February.
Innova Crysta diesel to Punch CNG: 5 cars likely to launch in India in February
31 Jan 2023
Toyota Motor has started to accept bookings for the new Innova Crysta MPV at a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000.
Toyota opens booking for new Innova Crysta diesel with a new face
27 Jan 2023
27 Jan 2023
View all
 
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Expert Review
4 out of 5

Toyota Innova has been a power performer on Indian roads for decades and needs absolutely no introduction to absolutely anyone here. And if Innova was the trusty choice on the vast landscapes of the country, the Innova Crysta bridged the divide between fleet and private owners in a way no other pass...

enger vehicle had or still has. But while Crysta continues to rule the large MPV segment, evolution was inevitable and in the face of a string of newer three-row people movers in the market, Toyota Innova Hycross is all set to descend here as a potential game changer.The Innova Hycross has several claims to fame apart from its ‘Innova’ name tag. It is promising a dominant road presence, intimidating styling that is more on the lines of SUV body type, plenty of space in the cabin and a strong hybrid engine that significantly enhances the mileage of this mile muncher. Does the Innova Hycross then tick all the right boxes ahead of its official price launch?<strong>Here's a first-impression review of the all-new </strong><a target="_blank" href="https://auto.hindustantimes.com/new-cars/toyota"><strong>Toyota</strong></a><strong> Innova Hycross:</strong><h2>How big is the Toyota Innova Hycross:</h2>The Innova Crysta has always been a family vehicle with the dimensions to fit in everyone, and then some more. The Innova Hycross builds on this and enhances the numbers further still. The Innova Hycross measures 4,755 mm in length, is 1,845 mm wide and stands 1,795 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm which ought to translate into more space on the inside.<table><tbody><tr><td>Innova Hycross vs Innova Crysta - dimensions</td><td>Hycross</td><td>Crysta</td></tr><tr><td>&nbsp;</td><td>&nbsp;</td><td>&nbsp;</td></tr><tr><td>Length</td><td>4755mm</td><td>4735mm</td></tr><tr><td>Width</td><td>1845mm</td><td>1830mm</td></tr><tr><td>Height</td><td>1795mm</td><td>1795mm</td></tr><tr><td>Wheelbase</td><td>2850mm</td><td>2750mm</td></tr><tr><td>Ground clearance</td><td>185mm</td><td>178mm</td></tr><tr><td>Cargo space</td><td>300 litres</td><td>300 litres</td></tr></tbody></table>While the Innova Hycross has bigger dimensions than the Innova Crysta, it is more likely to connect with potential buyers through its looks that are significantly differentWhile still an MPV largely, the SUV-ish credentials as far as visual cues are concerned, are undeniable

Read More

Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Variants & Price List

Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 16.26 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 24.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] comes in 26 variants. Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] top variant price is ₹ 24.33 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
2.7 GX 7 STR
16.26 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2694 cc
Petrol
Manual
2.7 GX 8 STR
16.31 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2694 cc
Petrol
Manual
2.4 G 7 STR
16.64 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2393 cc
Diesel
Manual
2.4 G 8 STR
16.69 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2393 cc
Diesel
Manual
2.7 GX Limited Edtion 8 STR
17.18 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2694 cc
Petrol
Manual
2.7 GX Limited Edtion 7 STR
17.18 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2694 cc
Petrol
Manual
2.4 GX Limited Edition 7 STR
17.18 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2393 cc
Diesel
Manual
2.7 GX AT 7 STR
17.62 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2694 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2.7 GX AT 8 STR
17.67 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2694 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2.4 G Plus 7 STR
17.95 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2393 cc
Diesel
Manual
2.4 G Plus 8 STR
18 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2393 cc
Diesel
Manual
2.4 GX 7 STR
18.07 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2393 cc
Diesel
Manual
2.4 GX 8 STR
18.12 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2393 cc
Diesel
Manual
2.7 GX Limited Edtion AT 7 STR
18.54 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2694 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2.7 GX Limited Edtion AT 8 STR
18.59 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2694 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2.4 GX Limited Edition 8 STR
19.04 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2393 cc
Diesel
Manual
2.4 GX AT 7 STR
19.38 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2393 cc
Diesel
Automatic
2.4 GX AT 8 STR
19.43 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2393 cc
Diesel
Automatic
2.7 VX 7 STR
19.7 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2694 cc
Petrol
Manual
2.4 GX Limited Edition AT 7 STR
20.3 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2393 cc
Diesel
Automatic
2.4 GX Limited Edition AT 8 STR
20.35 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2393 cc
Diesel
Automatic
2.4 VX 7 STR
21.59 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2393 cc
Diesel
Manual
2.4 VX 8 STR
21.64 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2393 cc
Diesel
Manual
2.7 ZX AT 7 STR
22.48 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2694 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2.4 ZX 7 STR
23.13 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2393 cc
Diesel
Manual
2.4 ZX AT 7 STR
24.33 Lakhs Last Recorded Price
2393 cc
Diesel
Automatic
View All Variants
Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

