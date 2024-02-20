Tata Punch on road price in Vasai starts from Rs. 6.49 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Punch top variant goes up to Rs. 7.52 Lakhs in Vasai. The lowest price model is Tata Punch on road price in Vasai starts from Rs. 6.49 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Punch top variant goes up to Rs. 7.52 Lakhs in Vasai. The lowest price model is Tata Punch Pure MT and the most priced model is Tata Punch Adventure MT. Visit your nearest Tata Punch dealers and showrooms in Vasai for best offers. Tata Punch on road price breakup in Vasai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tata Punch is mainly compared to Nissan Magnite which starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs in Vasai and Renault Kiger starting at Rs. 6 Lakhs in Vasai. Variants On-Road Price Tata Punch Pure MT ₹ 6.49 Lakhs Tata Punch Pure Rhythm Pack ₹ 6.89 Lakhs Tata Punch Adventure MT ₹ 7.52 Lakhs