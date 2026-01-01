|Engine
|1991 cc
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The AMG A 45 S 4Matic Plus, equipped with a 2.0L M139 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.02 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the AMG A 45 S deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The AMG A 45 S 4Matic Plus is powered by a 1991 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 421 bhp @ 6750 rpm and 500 Nm @ 5000 rpm of torque.
The AMG A 45 S 4Matic Plus has Cruise Control, Instantaneous Consumption, Rain-sensing Wipers, Glove Box Lamp, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.