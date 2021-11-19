Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The AMG A 45 S measures 4,445 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,729 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S price starts at ₹ 92.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 92.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S comes in 1 variants. Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S top variant price is ₹ 92.5 Lakhs.
₹92.5 Lakhs*
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price