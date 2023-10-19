What is the on-road price of Kia Sonet in Ratlam? The Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 is priced on the road at Rs 7,81,399 in Ratlam.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia Sonet in Ratlam? In Ratlam, the RTO charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 53,230.

What will be the Insurance charges for Kia Sonet in Ratlam? In Ratlam, the insurance charges for the Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 will be Rs 38,669.

What is the detailed breakup of Kia Sonet in Ratlam? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Kia Sonet in Ratlam is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,89,000, RTO - Rs. 53,230, Insurance - Rs. 38,669, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Kia Sonet in Ratlam as Rs. 7,81,399 .

What is the on-road price of Kia Sonet Top Model? The top model of the Kia Sonet is the Kia GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 9,90,073 in Ratlam.

What is the on road price of Kia Sonet? The on-road price of Kia Sonet in Ratlam starts at Rs. 7,81,399 and goes upto Rs. 9,90,073. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.