What is the on-road price of Jaguar F-Pace in New Delhi? The Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol is priced on the road at Rs 79,31,567 in New Delhi.

What will be the RTO charges for Jaguar F-Pace in New Delhi? The RTO Charges for the Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol in New Delhi is Rs 7,06,400.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jaguar F-Pace in New Delhi? In New Delhi, the insurance charges for the Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol will be Rs 2,25,667.

What is the detailed breakup of Jaguar F-Pace in New Delhi? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Jaguar F-Pace base variant in New Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 69,99,000, RTO - Rs. 7,06,400, Insurance - Rs. 2,25,667, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Jaguar F-Pace in ##cityName## is Rs. 79,31,567.

What is the on-road price of Jaguar F-Pace Top Model? Top model of Jaguar F-Pace is Jaguar SVR and the on road price in New Delhi is Rs. 1,73,01,016.

