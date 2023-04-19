BMW X3 M40i on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.06 Crore. Visit your nearest BMW X3 M40i on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.06 Crore. Visit your nearest BMW X3 M40i dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. BMW X3 M40i on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the BMW X3 M40i is mainly compared to BMW X5 which starts at Rs. 93.9 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Audi Q7 which starts at Rs. 79.99 Lakhs in Bengaluru and BMW X8 starting at Rs. 1 Cr in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price BMW X3 M40i xDrive ₹ 1.06 Crore