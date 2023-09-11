White Carbon Motors GT5 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.27 Lakhs. Visit your nearest White Carbon Motors GT5 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.27 Lakhs. Visit your nearest White Carbon Motors GT5 dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. White Carbon Motors GT5 on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price White Carbon Motors GT5 STD ₹ 1.27 Lakhs