Velev Motors VIO on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 52,000.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
Velev Motors VIO dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
Velev Motors VIO on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Velev Motors VIO is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Kolkata, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Kolkata and Okinawa R30 starting at Rs. 58,992 in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price Velev Motors VIO STD ₹ 52,000
*Ex-showroom price