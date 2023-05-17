Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero XPulse 200 comes with 199.6 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 42.37 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. The price of XPulse 200 starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero XPulse 200 sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
₹1.13 Lakhs*
199.6 cc
42.37 kmpl
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
