HT Auto
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10

Hero XPulse 200 Specifications

Hero XPulse 200 starting price is Rs. 1,13,290 in India. Hero XPulse 200 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.13 - 1.21 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Hero XPulse 200 Specs

Hero XPulse 200 comes with 199.6 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 42.37 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. ...Read More

Hero XPulse 200 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Length
2222 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm
Kerb Weight
157 kg
Height
1258 mm
Saddle Height
823 mm
Width
850 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube
Quarter Mile
18.92sec @ 107.87kmph
Highway Mileage
42.37 kmpl
City Mileage
49.01 kmpl
Top Speed
110.82 kmph
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
14.10s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
25.14m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.84s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.28s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.05s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.81s
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
67.55m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
43.89m
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01
Displacement
199.6 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
66.5 mm
Chassis
Tubular Diamond
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
10 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
ABS
Single Channel
Navigation
Yes
Console
Digital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
MF

Hero XPulse 200 Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

93,690 - 1.01 Lakhs
Check latest offers
XPulse 200 vs Pulsar NS 12...
Honda Unicorn

Honda Unicorn

1.06 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
XPulse 200 vs Unicorn
Bajaj Avenger Street 160

Bajaj Avenger Street 160

93,677 - 1.14 Lakhs
Check latest offers
XPulse 200 vs Avenger Stre...
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s

Hero Xtreme160s

1.08 Lakhs Onwards
Check Xtreme160s details
View similar Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.1 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
XPulse 200 vs Pulsar NS160

Hero XPulse 200 News

Hero MotoCorp now offers the XPulse 200 4V in Standard and Pro variants.
2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 4V Pro launched: 5 things to know
17 May 2023
Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro gets fully adjustable suspension.
2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V launched at 1.43 lakh, gets adjustable suspension and other upgrades
16 May 2023
With the update, Hero XPulse 200 should be OBD2 ready.
Updated Hero XPulse 200 teased ahead of launch, to get these new features
16 May 2023
Hero Xpulse 200T: It looks more modern that the outgoing version. There will also be new lively paint schemes. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/heromotocorp)
Upcoming Hero Xpulse 200T 4V teased again, would get Xpulse 200 4V's engine
20 Dec 2022
Hero XPulse 200 4V comes with updated features that make the adventure motorcycle more appealing.
Hero Xpulse 200 2V removed from official website. Xpulse 421 to come soon?
15 Dec 2022
View all
 

Hero XPulse 200 Variants & Price List

Hero XPulse 200 price starts at ₹ 1.13 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.21 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hero XPulse 200 comes in 1 variants. Hero XPulse 200 top variant price is ₹ 1.13 Lakhs.

STD BS6
1.13 Lakhs*
199.6 cc
42.37 kmpl
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Hero Bikes

Trending Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Hero Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details