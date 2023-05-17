Hero XPulse 200 comes with 199.6 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 42.37 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. The price of XPulse 200 starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero XPulse 200 sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less