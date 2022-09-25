HT Auto
Gowel ZX On Road Price in North Goa

Gowel ZX On Road Price in North Goa

44,456 - 57,449
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for North Goa are not available.
Gowel ZX Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹ 44,456*On-Road Price
250 W
Ex-Showroom-Price
44,456
On-Road Price in North Goa
44,456
EMI@956/mo
Li
₹ 57,449*On-Road Price
250 W
Gowel ZX Specifications and Features
STD
Load Capacity
140 kg
Ground Clearance
180 mm

