Benelli Leoncino 500 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 5.43 Lakhs. The on road price for Benelli Leoncino 500 top variant goes up to Rs. 5.44 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is Benelli Leoncino 500 Silver and the most priced model is Benelli Leoncino 500 Red. Visit your nearest Benelli Leoncino 500 dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Benelli Leoncino 500 on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants....Read MoreRead Less