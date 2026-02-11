Home > New Cars > Car Offers > Maruti Suzuki Car > Victoris > Car Offers in Kozhikode
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Car Discount Offers in Kozhikode
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in Kozhikode
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Finance Schemes On Hyryder :-Smart EMI Starts At ₹ 22…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on E NeoDrive & 17 more..
E NeoDrive
₹ 10.95 Lakhs
S NeoDrive
₹ 12.46 Lakhs
S E CNG
₹ 13.33 Lakhs
S AT NeoDrive
₹ 13.62 Lakhs
G (O) NeoDrive
₹ 14.74 Lakhs
G E CNG
₹ 15.29 Lakhs
G (O) AT NeoDrive
₹ 15.39 Lakhs
V NeoDrive
₹ 15.73 Lakhs
V NeoDrive Dual Tone
₹ 15.92 Lakhs
S Hybrid
₹ 16.46 Lakhs
V AT Neo Drive
₹ 16.89 Lakhs
V AT NeoDrive Dual Tone
₹ 17.08 Lakhs
G (O) Hybrid
₹ 18.44 Lakhs
V AT AWD NeoDrive
₹ 18.29 Lakhs
G (O) Hybrid Dual Tone
₹ 18.64 Lakhs
V AT AWD NeoDrive Dual Tone
₹ 18.48 Lakhs
V Hybrid
₹ 19.57 Lakhs
V Hybrid Dual Tone
₹ 19.76 Lakhs
Expired
Am Motors Nexa Puthiyangadi
Opp. BEMUP School, Puthiyangadi,Kozhikode, kozhikode, Kerala 673021
Popular Vehicles - Calicut
Wyand Road, Civil Station P.O,near Iqraa hospital,Kozhikode,, kozhikode, Kerala 673020
Carino Maruti
Vengali, Puthiyangadi P.O,Kannur Road,Kozhikode,, kozhikode, Kerala 673021
Indus Motors
Indus House, PO Box 923,Chakorathkulam,Cannanore Road,Kozhikode, kozhikode, Kerala 673005View More
