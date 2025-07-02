In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Scooty Pep Plus vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty pep plus
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 65,514
|₹ 74,960
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|71.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|87.8 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|5.4 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS