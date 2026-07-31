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Okinawa Lite vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Okinawa Lite or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Lite Price starts at Rs. 69,093 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours. Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Lite vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lite Raider
BrandOkinawaTVS
Price₹ 69,093₹ 82,860
Range60 km/charge-
Mileage-71.94 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Lite
Okinawa Lite
STD
₹69,093*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Okinawa Lite Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Right View
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Specification
Length
1730 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Height
1280 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm780 mm
Width
690 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
60 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph99 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub motorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker with dual tube technologyMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWhMF battery, 12V 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Eco and SportYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Detachable Battery, E-ABS, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, Brake Lever - Aluminium AlloyintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,68095,526
Ex-Showroom Price
69,09382,860
RTO
06,560
Insurance
3,5876,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5622,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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