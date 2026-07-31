In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Hawk engine makes power and torque 1800 W & 44 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Hawk vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hawk
|Raider
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|70-170 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-