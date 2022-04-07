|Max Power
|8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|63.1 mm
|58.6 mm
|Max Torque
|10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:2
|9.2:1 ± 0.4
|Displacement
|124 cc
|124.45 cc
|Clutch
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Gear Box
|CVT
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|52 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹83,836
|₹1,08,862
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹72,637
|₹94,821
|RTO
|₹6,341
|₹7,585
|Insurance
|₹4,858
|₹6,456
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,801
|₹2,339