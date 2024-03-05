In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|54 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|8.15 PS PS