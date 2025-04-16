In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 89,748
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|63 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|10.87 PS PS