In 2026 EeVe 4U or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
4U vs Raider Comparison