In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS PS
|7.88 PS PS