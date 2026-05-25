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HomeCompare BikesPlatina 100 vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Bajaj Platina 100 vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 65,407₹ 73,340
Mileage70 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity102 cc109.7 cc
Power7.9 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
STD
₹65,407*
*Ex-showroom price
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Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Platina 100 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L6 L
Length
2006 mm1834 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg107 kg
Height
1100 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm765 mm
Width
713 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17 Rear :-3.00-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph78 kmph
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
58.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
102 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single CylinderSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic TypeTelescopic hydraulic
Rear Suspension
110 mm, Spring in Spring Suspension3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
AnalogYes
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,42985,313
Ex-Showroom Price
65,40773,340
RTO
5,2325,867
Insurance
5,7906,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6421,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Platina 100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Platina 100undefined | Petrol | Manual₹65,407**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Platina 100 vs Splendor Plus

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