Hyundai Kona Electric Premium Dual Tone

25.15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Kona Electric Key Specs
Battery Capacity39.2 Kwh
Max Speed165 Kmph
Range452 Km
Charging Time6.1 Hrs
View all Kona Electric specs and features

Kona Electric Premium Dual Tone Latest Updates

Kona Electric is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Kona Electric Premium Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 25.15 Lakhs. It offers many

  • Engine Type: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
  • Transmission: Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
  • BootSpace: 332
    • ...Read More

    Hyundai Kona Electric Premium Dual Tone Price

    Premium Dual Tone
    ₹25.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    39.2 Kwh
    165 Kmph
    452 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    23,97,800
    RTO
    16,000
    Insurance
    1,00,581
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    25,14,881
    EMI@54,055/mo
    Hyundai Kona Electric Premium Dual Tone Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    Battery Charging
    6.1 Hrs @ 220 Volt, 57 Mins Fast Charging
    Battery
    39.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 327 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Transmission
    Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Max Motor Performance
    134 bhp 395 Nm
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Range
    452 km
    Max Speed
    165 kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.3
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    215 / 55 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-Link
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut Type
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 55 R17
    Ground Clearance
    172
    Length
    4180
    Wheelbase
    2600
    Kerb Weight
    1535
    Height
    1570
    Width
    1800
    Bootspace
    332
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    Silver
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    Front
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Front
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Hyundai Kona Electric Premium Dual Tone EMI
    EMI48,649 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    22,63,392
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    22,63,392
    Interest Amount
    6,55,555
    Payable Amount
    29,18,947

    Hyundai Kona Electric other Variants

    Premium
    ₹24.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    39.2 Kwh
    167 Kmph
    452 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    23,79,000
    RTO
    16,000
    Insurance
    99,889
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    24,95,389
    EMI@53,636/mo
