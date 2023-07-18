Hyundai Kona Electric Specifications

Hyundai Kona Electric comes in two electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Kona Electric measures 4,180 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The ground clearance of Kona Electric is 172. A five-seat model, Hyundai Kona Electric sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less