The Kona Electric Premium, is priced at ₹24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Kona Electric Premium offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kona Electric Premium is available in 5 colour options: Titan Grey With Abyss Black, Atlas White, Fiery Red With Abyss Black, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Abyss Black.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Kona Electric Premium include the Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ priced between ₹19.45 Lakhs - 26.95 Lakhs.
The Kona Electric Premium has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Rear Wiper, Follow me home headlamps, USB Compatibility, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Gear Indicator.