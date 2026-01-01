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Hyundai Kona Electric Front Right View
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Hyundai Kona Electric Premium

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
24.95 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kona Electric Premium

Kona Electric Premium Prices

The Kona Electric Premium, is priced at ₹24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Kona Electric Premium Range

The Kona Electric Premium offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Kona Electric Premium Colours

The Kona Electric Premium is available in 5 colour options: Titan Grey With Abyss Black, Atlas White, Fiery Red With Abyss Black, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Abyss Black.

Kona Electric Premium Battery & Range

Kona Electric Premium vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Kona Electric Premium include the Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ priced between ₹19.45 Lakhs - 26.95 Lakhs.

Kona Electric Premium Specs & Features

The Kona Electric Premium has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Rear Wiper, Follow me home headlamps, USB Compatibility, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Gear Indicator.

Hyundai Kona Electric Premium Price

Kona Electric Premium

₹24.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,79,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
99,889
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,95,389
EMI@53,636/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Kona Electric Premium Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Battery Charging
6.1 Hrs @ 220 Volt, 57 Mins Fast Charging
Battery
39.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 327 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Standard
BS 6
Max Motor Performance
134 bhp 395 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Range
452 km
Max Speed
167 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut Type
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
172
Length
4180
Wheelbase
2600
Kerb Weight
1535
Height
1570
Width
1800

Capacity

Bootspace
332
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Silver
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Front
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Front

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Hyundai Kona Electric Premium EMI
EMI48,272 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
22,45,850
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
22,45,850
Interest Amount
6,50,475
Payable Amount
28,96,325

Hyundai Kona Electric other Variants

Kona Electric Premium Dual Tone

₹25.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,97,800
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,00,581
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,14,881
EMI@54,055/mo
Add to Compare
Close

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