Hyundai Kona Electric on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 24.95 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Kona Electric top variant goes up to Rs. 25.15 Lakhs in New Delhi. The Hyundai Kona Electric on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 24.95 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Kona Electric top variant goes up to Rs. 25.15 Lakhs in New Delhi. The lowest price model is Hyundai Kona Electric Premium and the most priced model is Hyundai Kona Electric Premium Dual Tone. Visit your nearest Hyundai Kona Electric dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Hyundai Kona Electric on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Kona Electric is mainly compared to MG ZS EV which starts at Rs. 21 Lakhs in New Delhi, Tata Avinya which starts at Rs. 30 Lakhs in New Delhi and Maruti Suzuki eVX starting at Rs. 20 Lakhs in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Kona Electric Premium ₹ 24.95 Lakhs Hyundai Kona Electric Premium Dual Tone ₹ 25.15 Lakhs