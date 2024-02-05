What is the on-road price of Honda Amaze in Siliguri? The Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT is priced on the road at Rs 8,33,360 in Siliguri.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Amaze in Siliguri? The RTO Charges for the Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT in Siliguri is Rs 76,590.

What will be the Insurance charges for Honda Amaze in Siliguri? The Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT's insurance charges in Siliguri are Rs 40,370.

What is the detailed breakup of Honda Amaze in Siliguri? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Honda Amaze in Siliguri is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,15,900, RTO - Rs. 76,590, Insurance - Rs. 40,370, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Honda Amaze in ##cityName## as Rs. 8,33,360 .

What is the on-road price of Honda Amaze Top Model? Top model of Honda Amaze is Honda 1.5 VX CVT Diesel and the on road price in Siliguri is Rs. 10,28,163.

What is the on road price of Honda Amaze? Honda Amaze on-road price in Siliguri starts at Rs. 8,33,360 and goes up to Rs. 10,28,163. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.