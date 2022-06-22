Home > New Cars > Honda > Amaze > Honda Amaze On Road Price in Guwahati

Honda Amaze On Road Price

Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze Price List, Specifications and Features

1.2 E MT Petrol (Old Design)

1199 cc | 90 bhp | 905 |

₹ 7.08 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
632,000
RTO
38,433
Insurance
36,630
Other Charges
On-Road Price
707,563
Specifications Features
Length
3995
Wheelbase
2470
Kerb Weight
905
Height
1498
Width
1695
Steering Adjustment
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
No
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Ivory
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Rear Wiper
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
No
Engine Type
i-VTEC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
651
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.6
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam, Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14
Bootspace
420
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
35
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Follow me home headlamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
2 Din
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Optional
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Honda Amaze
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
Honda Amaze came into existence back in 2013 with an aim to address the needs of customers in the segment smaller than Honda's best-seller ‘City’ sedan Read More

Locate Honda Dealers in Delhi

Spectrum Honda

National Highway 37, Betkuchi,guwahati, Guwahati, Assam 781034
+91 - 7399065790
   

Paramount Honda

mapicon
Sl Automobiles Pvt. Ltd, Opposite Railway Gate No. 1,maligaon,a.t.road,opposite Railway Gate No. 1,guwahati, Guwahati, Assam 781011
