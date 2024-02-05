Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsHondaAmazeOn Road Price in Bikaner

Honda Amaze On Road Price in Bikaner

3.5 out of 5
1/20
2/20
3/20
4/20
5/20
View all Images
6/20
3.5 out of 5
7.24 - 12.77 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bikaner
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Amaze Price in Bikaner

Honda Amaze on road price in Bikaner starts from Rs. 8.25 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Amaze top variant goes up to Rs. 10.30 Lakhs in Bikaner. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT₹ 8.25 Lakhs
Honda Amaze S 1.2 Petrol MT₹ 9.02 Lakhs
Honda Amaze S 1.2 Petrol CVT₹ 10.06 Lakhs
Honda Amaze VX 1.2 Petrol MT₹ 10.30 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda Amaze Variant Wise Price List in Bikaner

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
E 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,15,900
RTO
69,431
Insurance
39,632
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Jaipur
(Price not available in Bikaner)
8,25,463
EMI@17,742/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
58 offers Available
Check Latest Offers
Close
S 1.2 Petrol MT
₹9.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
S 1.2 Petrol CVT
₹10.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
VX 1.2 Petrol MT
₹10.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Honda Amaze Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

8.3 - 11.72 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ciaz Price in Bikaner
UPCOMING
Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7 Lakhs Onwards
Check C3X details
View similar Cars

Popular Honda Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Honda Cars

Honda Amaze News

Honda City and Amaze are the only two cars from the Japanese auto giant which are offered with discounts and other incentives in February.
Honda offers massive discount on City and Amaze, save more than 1 lakh
5 Feb 2024
Honda City and Amaze sedans are available on discounts in January. However, Honda will not offer any benefits on the strong hybrid version of City this month.
Honda offers City, Amaze with discounts of up to 88,600 in January
4 Jan 2024
Honda Amaze was given a generation change back in 2018 and now a new mild makeover has been introduced as a mid-cycle update.
2021 Honda Amaze facelift test drive review: Minor updates, major ambitions
18 Dec 2023
The 2023 Honda City is available with cash discounts, free accessories, exchange bonus and more
Honda City and Amaze get year-end offers with benefits up to 88,600
7 Dec 2023
The Honda City and Amaze models have remained the brand's popular sellers for years, only joined by the Elevate compact SUV this year
Honda will not discontinue sedans in India. City and Amaze sales to continue
3 Nov 2023
View all
 Honda Amaze News

Honda Amaze Videos

Honda Amaze video review
Honda Amaze video review
5 Apr 2013
<p>The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel motor that is good for 90 bhp (estimated) and 21kgm torque (estimated). Watch our video review.</p>
Honda Amaze video review
26 Nov 2012
Honda has launched the 2021 amaze facelift sub-compact sedan at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.34 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Honda Amaze Facelift: First Drive
25 Aug 2021
2021 Honda Amaze, launched at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.32 lakh, will rival Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor among others.
2021 Honda Amaze facelift: First look
18 Aug 2021
Honda Drive to Discover: A travelogue in the times of Covid.
Honda Drive to Discover: A travelogue in the times of Covid
11 Apr 2021
View all
 

Honda Amaze FAQs

The Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT is priced on the road at Rs 8,25,463 in Bikaner.
The RTO Charges for the Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT in Bikaner is Rs 69,431.
The Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT's insurance charges in Bikaner are Rs 39,632.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Honda Amaze in Bikaner is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,15,900, RTO - Rs. 69,431, Insurance - Rs. 39,632, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Honda Amaze in ##cityName## as Rs. 8,25,463 .
Top model of Honda Amaze is Honda 1.5 VX CVT Diesel and the on road price in Bikaner is Rs. 10,29,976.
Honda Amaze on-road price in Bikaner starts at Rs. 8,25,463 and goes up to Rs. 10,29,976. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Honda Amaze in Bikaner will be Rs. 16,737. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details