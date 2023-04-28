Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yulu Wynn on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 55,550.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
Yulu Wynn dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
Yulu Wynn on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yulu Wynn is mainly compared to Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Jaipur, Okinawa R30 which starts at Rs. 58,992 in Jaipur and BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV starting at Rs. 59,900 in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Yulu Wynn STD ₹ 55,550