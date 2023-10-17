Polarity Smart Sport falls under Electric Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Polarity Smart Sport Sport S3K (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.10 Lakhs. It offers Polarity Smart Sport falls under Electric Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Polarity Smart Sport Sport S3K (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.10 Lakhs. It offers many features like Clock, Passenger Footrest, Low Battery Indicator and specs like: Range: 80 km/charge Max Speed: 100 kmph Body Type: Electric Bikes Battery Capacity: 80 V, 5 A ...Read MoreRead Less