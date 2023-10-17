Saved Articles

Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Sport S1K

40,000*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Key Specs
Max Speed45 Kmph
Range80 Km/charge
View all Polarity Smart Sport specs and features

Polarity Smart Sport Sport S1K Latest Updates

Polarity Smart Sport falls under Electric Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Polarity Smart Sport Sport S1K (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 40,000. It offers many

  • Range: 80 km/charge
  • Max Speed: 45 kmph
  • Body Type: Electric Bikes
  • Battery Capacity: 40 V, 5 A
    • ...Read More

    Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Sport S1K Price

    Sport S1K
    ₹ 40,000*On-Road Price
    45 Kmph
    80 Km/charge
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    40,000
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    40,000
    EMI@860/mo
    Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Sport S1K Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Kerb Weight
    55 kg
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tube
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Motor Type
    BLDC
    Motor Power
    1000 W
    Drive Type
    Hub motor
    Range
    80 km/charge
    Max Speed
    45 kmph
    Body Type
    Electric Bikes
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    No
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Fast Charger (Optional) - 2 Hours
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    40 V, 5 A
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lithium-ion
    Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Sport S1K EMI
    EMI774 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    36,000
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    36,000
    Interest Amount
    10,427
    Payable Amount
    46,427

    Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport other Variants

    Sport S2K
    ₹ 70,000*On-Road Price
    70 Kmph
    80 Km/charge
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    70,000
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    70,000
    EMI@1,505/mo
    Sport S3K
    ₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    100 Kmph
    80 Km/charge
    View breakup

