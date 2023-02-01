The Sport Sport S1K, is listed at ₹40,000 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sport offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sport Sport S1K is available in 3 colour options: Black, Dark Blue, Red.
In the Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kinetic Green e-Luna priced between ₹69.99 Thousands - 82.49 Thousands or the Geliose Hope priced ₹47 Thousands.
The Sport Sport S1K has Clock, Passenger Footrest and Low Battery Indicator.