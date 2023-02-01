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Polarity Smart Sport Front Left View
1/5
Polarity Smart Sport Front Right View
2/5
Polarity Smart Sport Left View
3/5
Polarity Smart Sport Rear Left View
4/5
Polarity Smart Sport Right View
5/5

Polarity Smart Sport Sport S1K

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
40,000*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Sport Sport S1K

Sport Sport S1K Prices

The Sport Sport S1K, is listed at ₹40,000 (ex-showroom).

Sport Sport S1K Mileage

All variants of the Sport offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Sport Sport S1K Colours

The Sport Sport S1K is available in 3 colour options: Black, Dark Blue, Red.

Sport Sport S1K Engine and Transmission

Sport Sport S1K vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kinetic Green e-Luna priced between ₹69.99 Thousands - 82.49 Thousands or the Geliose Hope priced ₹47 Thousands.

Sport Sport S1K Specs & Features

The Sport Sport S1K has Clock, Passenger Footrest and Low Battery Indicator.

Polarity Smart Sport Sport S1K Price

Sport Sport S1K

₹ 40,000*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
40,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,000
EMI@860/mo
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Polarity Smart Sport Sport S1K Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Kerb Weight
55 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
1000 W
Drive Type
Hub motor
Range
80 km/charge
Max Speed
45 kmph

Chassis and Suspension

Body Type
Electric Bikes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No

Features and Safety

ABS
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Fast Charger (Optional) - 2 Hours
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
40 V, 5 A
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Polarity Smart Sport Sport S1K EMI
EMI774 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
36,000
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
36,000
Interest Amount
10,427
Payable Amount
46,427

Polarity Smart Sport other Variants

Sport Sport S2K

₹ 70,000*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
70,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
70,000
EMI@1,505/mo
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Sport Sport S3K

₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,10,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,10,000
EMI@2,364/mo
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View breakup

Polarity Smart Sport Alternatives

Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 82,490
Sportvse-Luna
Geliose Hope

Geliose Hope

46,999
SportvsHope
Essel Energy GET 1

Essel Energy GET 1

37,500 - 41,500
SportvsGET 1
Detel EV Veeru

Detel EV Veeru

70,000
SportvsVeeru
Fidato Evtech Loder

Fidato Evtech Loder

83,490
SportvsLoder
Polarity Smart Executive

Polarity Smart Executive

38,000 - 1.05 Lakhs
SportvsExecutive

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