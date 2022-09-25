HT Auto

Polarity Smart Executive On Road Price in Raniganj

38000 - 1.05 Lakhs
*On-Road Price Raniganj
Polarity Smart Executive Variant Wise Price List

E1K
₹ 38,000
1000 W
40 kmph
80 km/charge
38,000
On-Road Price in Raniganj
38,000
E2K
₹ 65,000
1500 W
60 kmph
80 km/charge
E3K
₹1.05 Lakhs
2500 W
80 kmph
80 km/charge
Polarity Smart Executive Specifications and Features
E1K
Kerb Weight
55 kg

