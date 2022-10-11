Saved Articles

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Milano Red

7.84 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Key Specs
Engine649 cc
SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Milano Red Latest Updates

SEIEMMEZZO falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Milano Red in Delhi is Rs. 7.84 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Retro

  • Fuel Capacity: 15.5 L
  • Length: 2150 mm
  • Max Power: 55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
  • Engine Type: Inline Twin Cylinder Liquid Cooled Engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-Values
    Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Milano Red Price

    Retro Street Milano Red
    ₹7.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    649 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,99,000
    RTO
    55,920
    Insurance
    28,808
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,83,728
    EMI@16,845/mo
    Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Milano Red Specifications and Features

    Fuel Capacity
    15.5 L
    Length
    2150 mm
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Wheelbase
    1440 mm
    Kerb Weight
    215 kg
    Height
    1155 mm
    Saddle Height
    785 mm
    Width
    890 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    298 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-18, Rear :-160/60-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    255 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
    Stroke
    60 mm
    Max Torque
    54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    649 cc
    Engine Type
    Inline Twin Cylinder Liquid Cooled Engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-Values
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet Multidisc, Sliding
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    83 mm
    Front Suspension
    Inverted Telescope Forks with 120mm travel, Fully Adjustable in Pre-load
    Rear Suspension
    Adjustable Monoshock with 118mm travel
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Road Side Assistance, Brembo Braking System, Backlit Handlebar Controls
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    5” TFT Intelligent Meter
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Milano Red EMI
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,05,355
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,05,355
    Interest Amount
    2,04,295
    Payable Amount
    9,09,650

    Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO other Variants

    Retro Street Matte Grey
    ₹7.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    649 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,89,000
    RTO
    55,120
    Insurance
    28,651
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,72,771
    EMI@16,610/mo
