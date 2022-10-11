SEIEMMEZZO falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Matte Grey (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity SEIEMMEZZO falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street Matte Grey (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Retro Street Matte Grey is 15.5 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Low Fuel Indicator, Projector Headlights and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 15.5 L Length: 2150 mm Max Power: 55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm Engine Type: Inline Twin-cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-valves ...Read MoreRead Less