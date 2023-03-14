Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki Versys 1000 on road price in Thane starts from Rs. 13.36 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Versys 1000 dealers and showrooms in Thane for best offers.
Kawasaki Versys 1000 on road price breakup in Thane includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki Versys 1000 is mainly compared to BMW F 850 GS which starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs in Thane, BMW F 900 XR which starts at Rs. 10.95 Lakhs in Thane and KTM 890 Adventure starting at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs in Thane.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Versys 1000 STD BS6 ₹ 13.36 Lakhs
