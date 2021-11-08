HT Auto
Evolet Polo Specifications

Evolet Polo starting price is Rs. 44,499 in India. Evolet Polo is available in 2 variant and
44,499 - 65,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Evolet Polo Specs

Evolet Polo comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Polo starts at Rs. 44,499 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Evolet Polo sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Evolet Polo Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Classic
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
150 kg
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
1800 mm
Kerb Weight
96 kg
Height
750 mm
Saddle Height
695 mm
Width
400 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/`100-10,Rear :-90/`100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
60-65 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker with dual tube technology
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
EBS
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
E-ABS, Micro charger with auto cut, Mobile app connectivity
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion

News

Volkswagen's upcoming Polo Track
Volkswagen teases new Polo Track. Will it come to India?
8 Nov 2021
Volkswagen has replaced the motor in its Polo hatchback: It has gotten rid of the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine and replaced it with an all-new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit, codenamed EA211.
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 review: Not the segment-best when it comes to features, cabin space
31 Mar 2018
New 2013 Volkswagen Polo GT TDI review, test drive
New 2013 Volkswagen Polo GT TDI review, test drive
1 Oct 2013
Volkswagen Cross Polo review, test drive
Volkswagen Cross Polo review, test drive
30 Aug 2013
2013 Volkswagen Polo GT TSI review, test drive
2013 Volkswagen Polo GT TSI review, test drive
3 Jul 2013
View all
 

Evolet Polo Variants & Price List

Evolet Polo price starts at ₹ 44,499 and goes upto ₹ 65,000 (Ex-showroom). Evolet Polo comes in 2 variants. Evolet Polo top variant price is ₹ 54,499.

EZ
44,499*
250 W
Classic
54,499*
250 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

