Polo falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 2 variants. The price of Polo Classic (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 54,499. It offers many features like Charging Point, EBS, Polo falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 2 variants. The price of Polo Classic (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 54,499. It offers many features like Charging Point, EBS, Pass Switch, Low Battery Indicator and specs like: Range: 60-65 km/charge Max Speed: 25 kmph Body Type: Electric Bikes Battery Capacity: 48 V, 24 Ah ...Read MoreRead Less