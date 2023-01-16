HT Auto
Benelli Leoncino 500 On Road Price in Calcutta

4.6 - 4.8 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Benelli Leoncino 500 on Road Price in Delhi

Benelli Leoncino 500 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 5.29 Lakhs. The on road price for Benelli Leoncino 500 top variant goes up to Rs. 5.40 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price ...Read More

Benelli Leoncino 500 Variant Wise Price List

Silver
₹5.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
500 cc
25.0 kmpl
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,69,900
RTO
37,592
Insurance
21,080
On-Road Price in Kolkata
(Price not available in Calcutta)
5,28,572
EMI@11,361/mo
Red
₹5.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
500 cc
25.0 kmpl
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
View breakup

Benelli Leoncino 500 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Silver
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Reserve
2 L
Fuel Capacity
12.7 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2160 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg
Height
1160 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm
Width
875 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 160/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
ECU - TLI
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.5:1
Displacement
500 cc
Clutch
Wet clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
69 mm
No of Cylinders
2
Chassis
Frame in steel tubes
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Rear swing arm with lateral shock absorber with spring preload adjustment and hydraulic rebound brake adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside-down forks Ø 50mm with rebound brake adjustable
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED

