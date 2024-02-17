Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.49 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.49 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 dealers and showrooms in Navi Mumbai for best offers. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 on road price breakup in Navi Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 ₹ 1.49 Lakhs