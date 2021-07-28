Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 78,680. Visit your nearest Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 78,680. Visit your nearest Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in New Delhi, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in New Delhi and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 STD ₹ 78,680